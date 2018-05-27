  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (AP) — A man who was killed during a hit-and-run crash in the Mattapan neighborhood of Boston has been identified.

Massachusetts State Police say 40-year-old Pierre Desir of Boston was hit by a driver early Saturday while walking on Morton Street.

Desir was pronounced deceased at the scene. The vehicle that struck him did not stop.

tj2 Hit And Run Victim Identified, Witness Search Continues

The man killed in the Mattapan hit and run was known as TJ, according to his mother. (Family photo)

Police say they are seeking a taxi driver who may have witnessed the collision.

Desir was the father of five children. His mother, Adrienne Desir, is calling on the driver to come forward, saying, “I want to know what happened.”

The investigation into the hit-and-run is ongoing by the state police detective unit.

