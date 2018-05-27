  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:Boston Celtics, Eastern Conference Finals, Game 7, Jayson Tatum, NBA Playoffs

BOSTON (CBS) — Jayson Tatum was on fire to start Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, which had a fellow rookie passing along some praise.

Tatum put in nine points against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first quarter of Sunday night’s Game 7, prompting Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell to give Tatum some love on Twitter.

Tatum was an assassin in the first 12 minutes of the game, hitting four of his six shots. Boston led 26-18 after the first quarter.

Mitchell, who averaged 20.5 points per game for the Jazz during the regular season, will likely finish ahead of Tatum in the Rookie of the Year race, and both players will probably finish behind Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons for the award. But it’s nice to see Mitchell praising Tatum, instead of the “not a rookie” feud he’s had with Simmons on social media over the last month.

 

