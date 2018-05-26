  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) – The Celtics will be facing a shorthanded Cleveland Cavaliers team in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Cavaliers announced that forward Kevin Love will miss Sunday’s game at TD Garden with “concussion-like symptoms.”

Love was injured in Friday night’s game in Cleveland when he collided with Boston’s Jayson Tatum. Love remained on the floor for several minutes before exiting for the locker room.

Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers lies on the court as Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics reacts after colliding in the first quarter during Game Six of the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cavs didn’t miss a beat in Love’s absence, beating the Celtics by 10 to force a decisive seventh game.

Boston and Cleveland play Sunday at 8:30 p.m. with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line. The winner will face either the Houston Rockets or Golden State Warriors beginning on Thursday.

