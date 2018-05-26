  • WBZ TV

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. (CBS) – Several people were hurt or stung after a car full of bees crashed in the Berkshires.

A station wagon carrying hundreds of bees in boxes collided head-on with another car on South Main Street in Lanesborough Saturday afternoon.

bees1 Car Carrying Boxes Of Bees In Head On Crash After Driver Stung

The bees stung the driver in this station wagon. (Photo credit: Haven Orecchio-Egresitz, The Berkshire Eagle)

According to the Berkshire Eagle, five people were hurt in the crash, including a 4-year-old boy, but none of the injuries appeared to be serious.

Police told the paper it appears the bees got loose in the station wagon and stung the driver just before the crash.

bees2 Car Carrying Boxes Of Bees In Head On Crash After Driver Stung

The bees swarmed in and around the car after the crash Saturday. (Photo credit: Stephanie Zollshan, The Berkshire Eagle)

Several people were stung in the aftermath and cleanup as well, including a Lanesborough Police sergeant, according to the paper.

