BOSTON (CBS) – Renderings were released on Thursday showing plans for two memorials that will pay tribute on Boylston Street to victims of the Boston Marathon bombings.

memorial1 City Releases Renderings For Boston Marathon Bombing Memorial

Artist renderings of memorials to the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings. (City of Boston)

The tribute to the victims of the 2013 bombings that killed three people and injured over 260 others are scheduled to be completed by 2020.

Photos: Boston Marathon Bombing Memorial Renderings

According to the Boston Globe, markers are made of granite, bronze and glass to signify the spots where each of the two bombs went off on Boylston Street.

memorial5 City Releases Renderings For Boston Marathon Bombing Memorial

Artist renderings of memorials to the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings. (City of Boston)

Four glass light poles measuring 18-feet tall will also be erected in the area, with bronze wrapping around the poles.

