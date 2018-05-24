BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Globe is investigating its top editor.

The newspaper is looking into accusations from former Boston.com editor Hilary Sargent, who says Brian McGrory sent her an inappropriate text.

On Sunday, Sargent tweeted a screenshot of a text message exchange. She says it was McGrory who texted her “What do you generally wear when you write?”

If you’ve ever been sent a sext-type text from someone who was powerful enough that you felt you couldn’t do anything (other than panic/shake your head/cry), you’re not alone. The more we tweet these, the less they’ll send them. #MeToo pic.twitter.com/hoe8lrSjOH — 𝕙𝕚𝕝𝕒𝕣𝕪 𝕤𝕒𝕣𝕘𝕖𝕟𝕥 (@lilsarg) May 21, 2018

It’s not clear when that text message was sent. McGrory said in a staff memo that he did not remember the exchange but did reveal that he and Sargent had dated before they worked together, according to a Boston Globe story.

“The Globe is deeply committed to creating a safe, comfortable, welcoming working environment for all employees,” the company said in a statement to WBZ-TV.