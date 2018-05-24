Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Globe is investigating its top editor.
The newspaper is looking into accusations from former Boston.com editor Hilary Sargent, who says Brian McGrory sent her an inappropriate text.
On Sunday, Sargent tweeted a screenshot of a text message exchange. She says it was McGrory who texted her “What do you generally wear when you write?”
It’s not clear when that text message was sent. McGrory said in a staff memo that he did not remember the exchange but did reveal that he and Sargent had dated before they worked together, according to a Boston Globe story.
“The Globe is deeply committed to creating a safe, comfortable, welcoming working environment for all employees,” the company said in a statement to WBZ-TV.