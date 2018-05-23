BOSTON (CBS) — It sounds like Rob Gronkowski will be playing the 2018 season under a new contract.

The Patriots and Gronkowski are reportedly close to a restructured contract, according to The Athletics’ Jeff Howe.

It wasn’t disclosed if Gronkowski will sign an extension or simply earn a raise, either incentive-based or of a more straightforward nature. But since Gronk informed Bill Belichick last month of his decision to play this fall, the Gronkowski camp and the Patriots have worked toward a contract resolution. The tenor of those discussions has been positive.

The All Pro tight end is signed through the 2019 season, slated to earn a base salary of $8 million in 2018 and $9 million in 2019 (both years include $1 million in bonuses). Gronkowski earned just over $10 million last season, which included a $5.5 million incentive for being named first team All-Pro.

Gronkowski hauled in 69 receptions for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 regular season games last season, adding another 16 receptions and three touchdowns in New England’s run to Super Bowl LII. He had nine receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots’ Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gronkowski, 29, is not with the team as they hold voluntary OTAs at Gillette Stadium, but is expected to be there when the Patriots hold mandatory minicamp in June.