REVERE (CBS) – The Food and Drug Administration has warned the struggling New England Confectionery Company about “serious violations” found at its Revere plant.

In a May 16th letter to NECCO’s CEO, the FDA says it found “significant evidence of rodent activity and insanitary conditions throughout your facility” during inspections conducted in November and December of 2017.

Do not read this FDA warning letter involving Necco's Revere plant while eating lunch, like I am doing right now. https://t.co/jOSoNtEvTj — Jon Chesto (@jonchesto) May 23, 2018

Among the violations:

– Rodent feces “too numerous to count” and widespread rodent activity throughout the plant, including the “Sweethearts” production area.

– A dead rodent about 12 inches long found in the parking lot 20 feet from an employee entrance.

– An unknown liquid dripping from a ventilation duct next to exposed Sweethearts.

– Brown stains on the ceiling directly above exposed Sweethearts.

– Rodent gnaw holes and nesting materials in a pallet containing cases of chocolate dipped peanuts.

The FDA said they have determined that Necco candy products “have been prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions whereby they may have become contaminated with filth, or whereby they may have been rendered injurious to health.”

The agency also noted that exterminator reports from as early as July 2017 noted “a significant amount of mice activity in the building.”

In March of this year, the company said it would shut down and lay off nearly 400 workers unless it finds a buyer. That news had some Necco lovers reportedly panic-buying the candy in bulk.

The Boston Globe reported this week that three new bidders have come forward to try and purchase Necco, with one firm bidding $15 million.

Necco has 15 days to respond to the FDA’s letter. WBZ-TV has reached out to Necco for comment.

“You should take prompt action to correct the violations noted in this letter,” the FDA’s letter states. “Failure to do so may result in regulatory action by the FDA without further notice, including, without limitation, seizure and injunction.”