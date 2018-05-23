  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bellingham, Jared Anzelone, Milford

MILFORD (CBS) – A Milford elementary school teacher was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to a boy inside a Walmart.

The suspect, 40-year-old Jared Anzelone, is a fourth grade teacher at Woodland Elementary School. He was allegedly touching himself in front of a juvenile Walmart employee in an adjacent bathroom stall.

Police released surveillance photos of Anzelone entering the Walmart in Bellingham on Monday. That’s where investigators say he exposed himself to the boy.

Anzelone pleaded not guilty to several charges and is on paid leave.

milford1 Milford Teacher Accused Of Exposing Himself In Walmart Bathroom

Surveillance video of Milford teacher Jared Anzelone accused of exposing himself to boy in Walmart (WBZ-TV)

“These accusations and charges are very concerning,” Milford School Superintendent Kevin McIntyre said. “Our number one priority is the safety and well being of the students in our care.”

Anzelone was released on personal recognizance.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s