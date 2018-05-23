MILFORD (CBS) – A Milford elementary school teacher was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to a boy inside a Walmart.

The suspect, 40-year-old Jared Anzelone, is a fourth grade teacher at Woodland Elementary School. He was allegedly touching himself in front of a juvenile Walmart employee in an adjacent bathroom stall.

Police released surveillance photos of Anzelone entering the Walmart in Bellingham on Monday. That’s where investigators say he exposed himself to the boy.

Anzelone pleaded not guilty to several charges and is on paid leave.

“These accusations and charges are very concerning,” Milford School Superintendent Kevin McIntyre said. “Our number one priority is the safety and well being of the students in our care.”

Anzelone was released on personal recognizance.