BOSTON (CBS) – It seems more Americans don’t trust self-driving cars.

A new report from AAA found that 73-percent of drivers say they would be too afraid in ride in one. That’s up from 63-percent late last year.

What’s the reason for the spike? AAA says recent high-profile crashes have shaken confidence. Millennials also suddenly appear more skeptical than they did in 2017. Last year, 49-percent said they were too afraid to ride in an autonomous vehicle. Now that’s up to 64-percent.

“To ease fears, there must be safeguards in place to protect vehicle occupants and the motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians with whom they share the road,” AAA’s Mary Maguire said in a statement Tuesday.

Three companies are currently testing their self-driving cars in the Seaport.

Experts claim the new technology can reduce traffic congestion and improve safety.

“We also want these cars to be used in a shared fashion. We’d love to put 3 or 4 or more people in a single car. If you can get multiple people in a car you can really put more people on the same road network,” nuTonomy CEO Karl Iagnemma told WBZ-TV recently.

He claims these cars can drive safely in a closer proximity which would also cut down on drive times.

“We believe by 2025 you’ll be able to buy an autonomous vehicle and park it in your driveway,” Iagnemma said.