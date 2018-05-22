  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – It seems more Americans don’t trust self-driving cars.

A new report from AAA found that 73-percent of drivers say they would be too afraid in ride in one. That’s up from 63-percent late last year.

What’s the reason for the spike? AAA says recent high-profile crashes have shaken confidence. Millennials also suddenly appear more skeptical than they did in 2017. Last year, 49-percent said they were too afraid to ride in an autonomous vehicle. Now that’s up to 64-percent.

“To ease fears, there must be safeguards in place to protect vehicle occupants and the motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians with whom they share the road,” AAA’s Mary Maguire said in a statement Tuesday.

Three companies are currently testing their self-driving cars in the Seaport.

Experts claim the new technology can reduce traffic congestion and improve safety.

nutonomy car More Americans Dont Trust Self Driving Cars, AAA Survey Says

nuTonomy’s self-driving car (WBZ-TV)

“We also want these cars to be used in a shared fashion. We’d love to put 3 or 4 or more people in a single car. If you can get multiple people in a car you can really put more people on the same road network,” nuTonomy CEO Karl Iagnemma told WBZ-TV recently.

He claims these cars can drive safely in a closer proximity which would also cut down on drive times.

“We believe by 2025 you’ll be able to buy an autonomous vehicle and park it in your driveway,” Iagnemma said.

