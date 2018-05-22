WEYMOUTH (CBS) – Police are looking for a two men accused of holding up a person at knifepoint at an ATM.

The robbery at the Citizens Bank ATM on Pleasant Street happened late last Wednesday night. Two men pulled a knife on an Abington man exiting the ATM, pushed him back inside and forced him to drain his bank account.

Weymouth Police released surveillance pictures Tuesday, showing both suspects wearing red hoodies — one with a shaved head, the other a ponytail.

Apparently, one of the suspects talked about stabbing the victim but his partner talked him out of it. He was released unhurt.

WBZ spoke with the victim’s family who said he was too afraid to tell his story publicly. Police say the suspects made their getaway in an SUV.

Police are asking for the public’s help finding the suspects. If you have any information, you should call Weymouth Police.