BOSTON (CBS) – The MBTA is hoping it can entice more people to ride the Commuter Rail on weekends with a wicked good deal.

Starting on June 9 until Sept. 2, the MBTA will offer unlimited rides through all Commuter Rail zones on Saturdays and Sundays for just $10. Paying adults can bring up two children under 12 years of age for free.

The pilot program is a way to increase ridership on the weekends, when demand is low. Riders can get the $10 fare on the mTicket app, on board trains and at ticket windows at North, South and Back Bay Stations.

The offer does not apply to the CapeFlyer or special events trains.

“We look forward to testing this pilot program as we work to determine if there is an untapped market for weekend Commuter Rail service,” MBTA General Manager Luis Manuel Ramírez said in a statement. “There is plenty of capacity on our weekend trains, and we’d be happy to fill those seats with families and others traveling in and out of Boston this summer.”