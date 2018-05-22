WOBURN (CBS) — A Beverly man who was allegedly driving drunk when he pulled a gun on another driver during a late night road rage incident has been arrested, police said.

A State Trooper responded to I-95 South in Woburn around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to find an S.U.V. had been hit by a 2014 black Jeep Cherokee. Jason Root, 37, was standing outside his Jeep and a gun was visible on his seat.

According to State Police, the trooper took the gun and placed it in his own cruiser. He then noticed that Root appeared to be drunk and he gave Root multiple field sobriety tests.

Root initially resisted arrest but was eventually was taken to the Danvers Barracks to be booked for OUI.

Police believe Root was the same individual who was involved in a road rage incident on Route 93 South about a half-hour before the crash.

A man had called State Police to say “his car was rear-ended by a black Jeep Cherokee that was being operated in a very aggressive manner. The motorist said the Cherokee tried to run him off the road several times. In fear for his safety, that motorist exited Route 93 and entered Route 95 southbound. The black Cherokee followed him onto Route 95,” police said.

Root then forced the other car to stop, walked over to it, and pointed a gun at the driver. “Fearing he was about to get shot, the victim ducked for cover and then accelerated away and subsequently reported the incident,” police said.

The license plate number provided from the road rage incident matched Root’s at the scene of the crash.

Root is expected to be arraigned in Woburn District Court on Tuesday. He was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm while intoxicated, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest.

Root had a license to carry the gun.