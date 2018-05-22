  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brown University, Local TV, Monkey

SAN ANTONIO (CBS/AP) — A monkey on his way to a South Texas wildlife sanctuary escaped his crate and kept officers busy for two hours at San Antonio International Airport.

Officers shot the rhesus macaque named Dawkins with a tranquilizer dart. The monkey got loose Monday afternoon shortly after arriving on an American Airlines flight from Chicago. The flight had originated in Boston.

sanantonio Monkey From Brown University Escapes Crate At San Antonio Airport

Dawkins was being transported from Brown University when he escaped at the San Antonio airport. (Image credit: KENS-TV)

Airport spokesman Rich Stinson says officers managed to corner Dawkins in a baggage handling area outside the terminal. Stinson says the rhesus macaque   never came close to travelers and was confined the whole time to a secure baggage area.

Dawkins was being transported from Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, to the Born Free USA sanctuary near Cotulla, Texas.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s