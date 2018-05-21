  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:School Threat, Taunton, taunton high school

TAUNTON (CBS) – Classes have been canceled at two schools in Taunton after a threatening note was found.

There will be no classes on Tuesday, May 22 at Taunton High School and the Parker Middle School. All other schools in the Taunton Public School district will have a regularly scheduled school day.

Near the end of the school day Monday, police say a school employee found the note inside the high school and immediately reported it to administrators.

Practices and after-school activities for both schools have also been canceled.

Police would not comment on the nature of the threat, but will hold a news conference Tuesday morning.

Students are required to make up the school day. Two scheduled half-days during finals will now be full days.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s