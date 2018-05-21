TAUNTON (CBS) – Classes have been canceled at two schools in Taunton after a threatening note was found.

There will be no classes on Tuesday, May 22 at Taunton High School and the Parker Middle School. All other schools in the Taunton Public School district will have a regularly scheduled school day.

Near the end of the school day Monday, police say a school employee found the note inside the high school and immediately reported it to administrators.

Practices and after-school activities for both schools have also been canceled.

Police would not comment on the nature of the threat, but will hold a news conference Tuesday morning.

Students are required to make up the school day. Two scheduled half-days during finals will now be full days.