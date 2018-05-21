STOUGHTON (CBS) – Stoughton High students will have a painfully emotional day at school Monday after four of their classmates were killed in a crash over the weekend.

Seventeen-year-olds Eric Sarblah, David Bell and Chris Desir, along with 16-year-old Nick Joyce, died Saturday when their car slammed into a tree on West Street in East Bridgewater Saturday afternoon.

The name of the 17-year-old driver has not been released. He survived the crash and is still being treated at Boston Medical Center. The teens had apparently just come from a birthday party together, relatives said. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The victims’ friends and classmates rallied around each other at a chapel in Avon Sunday as they began the difficult healing process.

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s going to take a while to get over,” friend Aliyah Wright told WBZ-TV.

“David Bell, Nick Joyce – two great friends of mine. It’s going to be hard moving forward, but knowing them, they just want me, want everyone to keep a smile and positive attitude. Stay together for Stoughton,” said Brandon Teixera.

“They all just hung out together and enjoyed each other. They were like brothers,” said Bell’s mother Solange.

Friends of the four teens have been leaving flowers and candles in a makeshift shrine on campus. Stoughton High students are encouraged to wear their school colors – black and orange – Monday in support of the lives lost. Grief counselors will also be available for students and staff.

A vigil will be held for the community Monday night at St. James Church on Page Street at 6:30 p.m.