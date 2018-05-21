BOSTON (CBS) — Rob Gronkowski is not present at the start of Patriots OTAs on Monday, but don’t expect that absence to last too long.

According to NFL Network’s James Palmer, Gronkowski and the Patriots are working out a restructure for his contract. And because the two sides restructured his deal last year to include a number of incentives for the 2017 season, the new restructure can’t be finalized until one year has passed from the previous rewriting.

That date will come later this week.

A contract restructure with Rob Gronkowski is currently being worked on. If it has incentives like last year, per NFL rules it can't be done until May 24th (1 year from when he restructured his last deal). That’s a date to keep an eye on. Patriots third OTA is also on May 24th — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) May 21, 2018

It’s not know what the restructure might entail, but it’s certainly possible that it’s somewhat similar to last year’s. In that restructure, the Patriots laid out three different tiers of incentives. Gronkowski ended up earning the maximum amount, on account of being named a First Team All-Pro.

Gronkowski is signed through 2019. Though he reportedly contemplated retirement this offseason, the 29-year-old met with head coach Bill Belichick in late April (shortly after an ill-advised appearance at a Supercross event at Gillette Stadium) to commit to playing in 2018.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus was present for that meeting, which suggested contract discussions likely took place.

Gronkowski caught 69 passes for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns in the regular season last year, before catching 16 passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns in three postseason games. He also sustained a concussion in the AFC Championship Game against the Jaguars.