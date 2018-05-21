  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMWBZ News
    5:30 PMWBZ News
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Navy, New Hampshire, Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A U.S. Navy combat ship named for New Hampshire’s largest city will be commissioned soon.

The commissioning ceremony for the USS Manchester is scheduled for May 26 at the New Hampshire State Pier in Portsmouth.

The ship, which was built in Alabama, was christened and launched in 2016. The commissioning ceremony will mark its official acceptance as a unit of the operating forces of the U.S. Navy.

ussmanchester Future USS Manchester Sails Into Portsmouth

Soon to be commissioned, USS Manchester (WBZ-TV)

The last vessel commissioned in Portsmouth was the USS New Hampshire submarine in 2008.

Manchester is the second U.S. warship named after the city. The first USS Manchester was commissioned in 1946. It operated primarily in the Pacific ocean and saw action during the Korean War.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s