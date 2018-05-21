DENNIS (CBS) – Rescuers successfully released seven dolphins stranded on Cape Cod back into the ocean on Sunday.

A caller reported the Atlantic White-Sided dolphins stranded on Chapin Memorial Beach in Dennis at about 9 a.m. A team of more than 20 staff and volunteers from the International Fund for Animal Welfare responded to the scene.

IFAW was able to get the dolphins from the beach to trailers where there health could be assessed. The dolphins were determined fit for released and brought to Scusset Beach in Sandwich.

All dolphins were brought back into the water by 6:45 p.m.