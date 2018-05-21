Filed Under:Cape Cod, Dolphins, IFAW, Local TV

DENNIS (CBS) – Rescuers successfully released seven dolphins stranded on Cape Cod back into the ocean on Sunday.

A caller reported the Atlantic White-Sided dolphins stranded on Chapin Memorial Beach in Dennis at about 9 a.m. A team of more than 20 staff and volunteers from the International Fund for Animal Welfare responded to the scene.

ifaw4 Dolphins Rescued After Being Stranded On Cape Cod Beach

Stranded dolphins being treated in a trailer. (Photo credit: IFAW)

IFAW was able to get the dolphins from the beach to trailers where there health could be assessed. The dolphins were determined fit for released and brought to Scusset Beach in Sandwich.

dolphin stranding Dolphins Rescued After Being Stranded On Cape Cod Beach

Rescuers attend to the stranded dolphins (Photo credit: IFAW)

All dolphins were brought back into the water by 6:45 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s