MARLBORO (CBS) – A small airplane with four people on board overshot the runway and went through a fence at Marlboro Airport, though no one was injured.

A DA40 aircraft was attempting to land on Runway 14 around 1:30 p.m. But the landing didn’t go as planned and the plane ended up with its nose through a metal fence.

The pilot and three passengers were uninjured.

No fuel leak resulted from the incident. The plane was towed away from the airport.