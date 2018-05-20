  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMWBZ News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Democratic Party, Jon Keller, Local TV, Massachusetts Politics, Michael Dukakis

BOSTON (CBS) – What is the state of the Democratic party at the local and national level? A man with experience on both fronts weighed in on that topic.

WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller was joined by former Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis, who was the 1988 Democratic presidential nominee.

Dukakis previously endorsed Setti Warren, who he has knows since Warren was four years old, in the race against Republican Gov. Charlie Baker. Warren has since dropped out of the race due to a lack of financing.

Keller at Large Part 2

Dukakis said he believes Bob Massie and Jay Gonzalez are both viable Democratic candidates in the race against Baker.

“The question is, can they really engage in the race?” said Dukakis.

The former governor also discussed what Democrats need to do at a national level to improve the party.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s