BOSTON (CBS) – What is the state of the Democratic party at the local and national level? A man with experience on both fronts weighed in on that topic.

WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller was joined by former Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis, who was the 1988 Democratic presidential nominee.

Dukakis previously endorsed Setti Warren, who he has knows since Warren was four years old, in the race against Republican Gov. Charlie Baker. Warren has since dropped out of the race due to a lack of financing.

Dukakis said he believes Bob Massie and Jay Gonzalez are both viable Democratic candidates in the race against Baker.

“The question is, can they really engage in the race?” said Dukakis.

The former governor also discussed what Democrats need to do at a national level to improve the party.