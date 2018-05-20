HYANNIS (CBS) — Barnstable Police arrested a man in Hyannis after they say he got into an argument over his “pizza points,” knocked over pizza boxes, and then inappropriately referenced Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon, who was recently murdered in the line of duty.

Shaune Wittenmeyer, 42, of Hyannis, was arrested for disorderly conduct and put in protective custody for being intoxicated on Friday.

Police were called to Domino’s Pizza on Falmouth Road around 10:40 p.m. because “Wittenmeyer was irate with Domino’s staff over a dispute regarding his ‘pizza points.'” After being asked to step outside, the responding officer noted that Wittenmeyer smelt strongly of alcohol. He was also “knocking pizza boxes out of a Domino’s delivery person’s hand,” said police.

Even after Wittenmeyer was put in handcuffs he continued not to cooperate, police said. “At one point Wittenmeyer began to taunt and mock Officers attempting to restrain, him with remarks about the recently murdered Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon. He told an officer that he wished he was the ‘dead cop.’ Wittenmeyer knew his reference to Gannon bothered the officers and taunted them further laughing stating ‘What are you going do about it? Freedom of speech right?'”

At that point, he was charged with intimidating a witness.

Wittenmeyer was released on $500 cash bail and will be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Monday.