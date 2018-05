BOSTON (CBS) – Celtics legend Bill Russell has reportedly been rushed to a Washington state hospital after suffering from heart issues and shortness of breath.

TMZ reported that Russell was taken by ambulance from his Seattle-area home.

His condition is not known.

Russell, 84, played 13 seasons with the Celtics. He won 11 championships, five MVP awards, and his No. 6 was retired by the Celtics. He also became the first black coach in NBA history.