STOUGHTON (CBS) – A Stoughton High School student told police she was approached by a suspicious man Thursday while walking to school.

The student was walking in the area of Mill Street when a man approached in a white crossover with a rack on the front bumper. Police say the man asked the student if she needed a ride.

Though the girl refused, the man offered several times.

“The student did the right thing and ran from the area back home,” Stoughton Police said.

The man told the girl he was an Uber driver. He was described as a tan middle Eastern man with a heavy accent, beard and mustache.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle, which was spotted on surveillance cameras, is asked to call police.

Parents are asked to make sure their children are aware of their surroundings. Police also encouraged anyone to report suspicious behavior.