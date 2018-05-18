BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren are among the politicians calling for action after up to 10 people were killed in a Texas school shooting.

The mass shooting happened Friday morning at Santa Fe High School, about an hour outside of Houston. A male suspect is in custody and police detained a second person of interest.

Sources tell CBS News the shooter was 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis.

Several Massachusetts politicians reacted to the tragedy by calling for gun control action. Sen. Ed Markey said “Congress failed the victims” of the shooting.

Congress failed the victims at Sante Fe High School. I am disgusted and angry that we continue to fail our kids. I grieve with the families and friends who have lost loved ones. But thoughts and prayers must be accompanied by real solutions. Otherwise, it’s an empty platitude. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) May 18, 2018

My heart breaks for the students and faculty of Santa Fe High School, and the families of those who lost their lives today. One young person lost to gun violence is one too many. This cannot continue. #EnoughIsEnough — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 18, 2018

Kids in #SantaFe went to school this morning and won’t ever come home. They won't hug their parents, or fight with their siblings, or procrastinate on homework, or play outside ever again. They're not statistics–they’re our kids. And they're gone. We have to stop this. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) May 18, 2018

Thinking and praying harder won’t stop this. We need to act. Heartbroken for #SantaFe. — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) May 18, 2018

My heart breaks as we again witness a school shooting. I am horrified that we have allowed this is happen to another set of students, families, and teachers. When will Congress stop offering silence and start acting? #neveragain #SantaFe — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) May 18, 2018

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker tweeted about the “senseless, horrible violence.”

Deeply saddened to hear of the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas. My heart goes out everyone impacted by this senseless, horrible violence. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) May 18, 2018

WBZ-TV security analyst Ed Davis, the former Boston Poston commissioner, said action is needed to prevent similar tragedies.

“We really have to prevent this. That’s the key to this,” said Davis. “Our public officials have to say more than ‘We’re praying for people and we’re hoping for good outcomes.’ They have to come up with ideas that will actually stop it.”