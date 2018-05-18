Breaking News:10 Dead, 10 Injured In Santa Fe, Texas School Shooting - Watch CBS News Live Coverage
BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren are among the politicians calling for action after up to 10 people were killed in a Texas school shooting.

The mass shooting happened Friday morning at Santa Fe High School, about an hour outside of Houston. A male suspect is in custody and police detained a second person of interest.

gettyimages 959870608 We Have To Stop This: Mass. Politicians Call For Action After Texas School Shooting

Emergency medical personnel stage in the Santa Fe High School parking lot where 10 students were shot and killed on May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Sources tell CBS News the shooter was 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis.

Several Massachusetts politicians reacted to the tragedy by calling for gun control action. Sen. Ed Markey said “Congress failed the victims” of the shooting.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker tweeted about the “senseless, horrible violence.”

WBZ-TV security analyst Ed Davis, the former Boston Poston commissioner, said action is needed to prevent similar tragedies.

“We really have to prevent this. That’s the key to this,” said Davis. “Our public officials have to say more than ‘We’re praying for people and we’re hoping for good outcomes.’ They have to come up with ideas that will actually stop it.”

