BOSTON (CBS) – From Windsor to Boston, the excitement is building for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

The Fairmont Copley’s ballroom, fit for a prince and princess, will host a royal reception of its own Saturday morning, a live viewing party as the wedding happens.

“We’re going to have plenty of tea, plenty of scones,” said Lauren Soriano of the Fairmont Copley. “A full American breakfast and a full English breakfast to celebrate the union of Harry and Meghan. It’s just going to be a fabulous morning party.”

Their social media save-the-date got a huge response, close to 300 people will attend the sold-out event.

“We encouraged people to come fascinator ready,” said Soriano. “We’re looking forward to seeing bright spring colors, some really lovely dresses and of course fabulous hats.”

And that’s where Marie Galvin comes in.

“I haven’t slept for the past two months,” said Galvin. “I’m exhausted, and I love it!”

The Irish-born Boston-based milliner has been pouring her time and talents into her works-of-art fascinators. The headpieces are staple accessories for the royal wedding, and Galvin expects a busy summer on this side of the pond, too.

“The British royalty have really driven the wedding business,” Galvin said. “They’ve inspired people to start dressing to go to weddings. That’s what happened with Kate and William, suddenly people were like ‘oh I can get dressed up. I can wear a fabulous hat!’”