  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMUndercover Boss: Celebrity Edition
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gloucester, Local TV

GLOUCESTER (CBS) – Anyone passing by Pavilion Beach in Gloucester Friday morning would have seen an unusual sight in the sand: A Pepsi truck.

Gloucester police said officers responded at about 10:30 a.m. to the beach for a report of a tractor-trailer stuck in the sand as the tide was approaching.

gloucester pepsi beach Pepsi Truck Takes Wrong Turn, Gets Stuck On Beach

The stranded Pepsi truck (Photo credit: Gloucester Police)

The driver told police he took a wrong turn onto the beach and was unable to turn around. No injuries were reported.

A tow truck was able to get the tractor-trailer off the beach and the driver continued his route.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s