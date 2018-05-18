GLOUCESTER (CBS) – Anyone passing by Pavilion Beach in Gloucester Friday morning would have seen an unusual sight in the sand: A Pepsi truck.

Gloucester police said officers responded at about 10:30 a.m. to the beach for a report of a tractor-trailer stuck in the sand as the tide was approaching.

The driver told police he took a wrong turn onto the beach and was unable to turn around. No injuries were reported.

A tow truck was able to get the tractor-trailer off the beach and the driver continued his route.