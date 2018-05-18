BOSTON (CBS) — With three quarterbacks on the current roster, it would appear the Patriots are all set at the position for the 2018 season.

But that doesn’t mean Bill Belichick is done scouting young talent under center. The Patriots reportedly had quarterback Austin Apodaca at Gillette Stadium for a workout on Thursday, according to the Albuquerque Journal. The Patriots are not the only NFL team to take a look at Apodaca, who also worked out with the Buffalo Bills last week.

Former New Mexico QB Austin Apodaca (@TheRealPapaDoc) worked out for the Bills last Tuesday & for the Patriots yesterday. #mwfb — Justin Michael (@JustinTMichael) May 18, 2018

Apodaca, 24, was last with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Canadian Football League. He signed with the team after going undrafted out of the University of New Mexico in 2017, but was cut after the preseason. He participated in The Spring League earlier this year, one of three quarterback who showcased their talent on the West roster.

The righty was an All-State quarterback in high school in Colorado and threw for over 2,500 yards and 27 touchdowns in his one season at Mesa Community College in Arizona. He then transferred to Washington State where he was redshirted before serving as the team’s backup in 2013. He then transferred to New Mexico where he shared time with Lamar Jordon, completing 109 of his 206 passes for 1,356 yards and six touchdowns for the Lobos. He threw eight interceptions over those two seasons while also rushing for a pair of touchdowns.

Apodaca’s resume doesn’t scream NFL quarterback, but as he has done in the past, Bill Belichick will leave no stone unturned in his quest for untapped talent.

New England currently has a full depth chart at quarterback with Tom Brady, Brian Hoyer and 2018 seventh-round pick Danny Etling.