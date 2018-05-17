BOYLSTON (CBS) – Tick season is underway in New England, and it’s already interfering with outdoor plans.

Tower Hill Botanic Garden had planned a nature walk Thursday evening on a trail at Wachusett Reservoir, but organizers have decided to cancel it “due to an unreasonable risk presented by the spike in the tick population.”

Tower Hill Education Director Ann Marie Pilch told The Worcester Telegram and & Gazette that the person who was supposed to lead the walk at the reservoir found 23 ticks crawling on him as he scouted out the one-mile route.

“With that many ticks, I just did not feel comfortable holding it,” Pilch told the newspaper.

The walk to look at trees recovering from the Asian longhorned beetle infestation may be rescheduled for later in the year.

A recent Centers For Disease Control report found that the amount of tick, mosquito and flea-transmitted diseases have tripled in the United States from 2004 to 2016. Experts are urging people to protect themselves against ticks by wearing pants and long-sleeved shirts in wooded areas, and using a repellent called permethrin.