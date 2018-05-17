BOSTON (CBS) – The mother who helped cover up the murder of her little girl once known as “Baby Doe” has violated her probation. Rachelle Bond failed a random drug test, but she is not going to back to jail.

Bond was released from prison last summer after she struck a plea deal for her role covering up the murder of her two-year-old daughter Bella.

The girl’s body was found when it washed ashore at Deer Island.

Bond testified against her ex-boyfriend, Michael McCarthy, as part of the deal. McCarthy is now serving a life sentence for the girl’s 2015 murder.

Along with testing positive for drugs this month, Bond also failed to show up for a court-ordered visit, all conditions of her probation.

A judge placed Bond back on probation, ordering additional drug tests.

Bond has a history of heroin addiction and had been living at a drug treatment facility.