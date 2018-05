BOSTON (CBS) – Tours of an abandoned T tunnel under Boston’s City Hall have filled up so fast that the city is looking to do more.

The city’s archaeology department tweeted about the tours this week. Within a half hour they were booked solid.

Ever wanted to explore an abandoned T Tunnel? Well, now is your chance! 100 people will receive a free guided tour of the abandoned 1898 tunnel now under City Hall Plaza, hosted by @Bostonarchaeo and @BostonLandmarks SIGNUP IS REQUIRED link: https://t.co/g4ZdhswrZg pic.twitter.com/MBucyBwVwJ — Boston Archaeology (@BostonArchaeo) May 15, 2018

The tours of the tunnel are guided and free. The tunnel opened in 1898 and closed in the early 1960s.

The department said it is working on a repeat event this fall for Archaeology Month in October.