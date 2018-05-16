BOSTON (CBS) — Most of the Patriots are hard at work at Gillette Stadium, already preparing for the 2018 NFL season.

But much like during the regular season, that doesn’t mean players aren’t spending their free time giving back. Or in this case, mixing up some delicious and tasty drinks.

Patriots players Kyle Van Noy, James White, Harvey Langi, Jordan Matthews and Derek Rivers paid a special visit to Boston Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, blending up smoothies and putting smiles on the faces of patients.

As the players will tell you, they also had some pretty big grins on their faces throughout the day.

“We all were trying to bring a smile to these kids, but more importantly, they’ve been bringing smiles to us,” said Van Noy. “The courage they have, the cheerfulness they bring, it’s been awesome to be a part of it and help serve them some smoothies.”

Van Noy said his smoothies were delicious, but said most of the credit belongs to his new friends, Parker and Daniel.

“They did the majority of the work, so [the credit is] theirs. We got to cheers together so it was a good time,” he said with a smile.

Newcomer Jordan Matthews had a different game plan for his beverages.

“I threw as much chocolate as possible and hoped it worked out, and it actually did,” he said. “It’s been fun, I think the kids enjoyed it.”

Matthews, who joined the Patriots from the Buffalo Bills this offseason, is happy to be part of the non-football fun with his new team.

“Sometimes we think we want to do this big thing for the kids, but they do so much for us in return. It was a fun thing to do, to come off that Patriots pedestal and be able to spend time in the community. It’s always a fun thing. I look forward to doing more events,” he said.

No word if these smoothies were in line with the TB12 Method, but from the sound of Matthews’ approach, they’d probably be frowned upon by his new quarterback. But as long as he catches passes in a few months, Brady probably won’t mind.