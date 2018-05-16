MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (CBS) — Police in New Hampshire used two doses of Narcan to revive a Dracut mother who overdosed in a parked car on Tuesday.

Manchester Police say 34-year-old Sara Donlon and her four-year-old son were found in a minivan on Wilson Street around 10 a.m. It appeared that Donlon was unconscious in the driver’s seat and the boy was passed out in the back.

“Police believe the two were inside of the vehicle, with the windows rolled up, for at least an hour even with temperatures reaching 86 degrees Fahrenheit,” said a statement.

A hypodermic needle, a small bag of heroin, and a small bag of cocaine were found with Donlon, according to police.

The boy was transported to a hospital, medically cleared, and taken home by his biological father.

Donlon was charged with operating under the influence of drugs/alcohol and endangering the welfare of a child. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance bail.

A court date has been set for June 6.