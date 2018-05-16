  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – A man from Swampscott has been charged with two rapes in Boston.

Boston Police arrested 51-year-old Joseph Losano Tuesday and charged him with two counts of rape involving two different victims in two separate cases.
Investigators say he took the victims into his vehicle, pulled a gun on them and sexually assaulted them.

Losano will be arraigned Wednesday in Roxbury Municipal Court.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Boston Police are encouraging anyone who may have allegedly been victimized Losano to call them at (617) 343-4400, 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

