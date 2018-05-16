Boston commemorates Memorial Day in many ways. Almost every town in and around the city holds its own, local, small-scale parade, most of which culminate in a local cemetery or war memorial. There are also many events and things to do right in Boston. Here are just five of the best walks, runs, parades and other ways to spend this Memorial Day in Boston.

Garden of Flags

Boston Common

Boston, MA 02111

massmilitaryheroes.org

Although there is no large Memorial Day parade in Boston proper, the planting of the Garden of Flags around the Soldiers and Sailors Monument on the Common is as moving and as proper a ceremony as any to be found. Volunteers begin planting more than 37,000 flags honoring the fallen at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 23. The reading of the names of those who have given their lives since Sept. 11, 2001 begins on May 24 at 10:30 a.m. The Flag Garden is organized by the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund, and remains in place for all to see until the evening of Monday the 28th.

Run to Remember

Seaport World Trade Center

1 Seaport Lane

Boston, MA 02210

(617) 385-4000

bostonsruntoremember.com

Date: May 27, 2018 at 7 a.m.

Boston’s 14th annual Memorial Day Run to Remember will be held on Sunday, May 27. The event has two courses: a half-marathon and a 5-mile race. Both start at the Seaport World Trade Center. Participants must pick up their number on Saturday, May 26. A Sports and Fitness expo will also be held at the center that day. The race honors first responders, and all proceeds benefit the community and children’s programs supported by the Boston Police Runners Club. A Virtual Run option is also offered for those who wish to support the programs but select and run their own course sometime over a two-week period.

Boston By Foot

87 Mount Vernon St.

Boston, MA 02108

(617) 367-2345

bostonbyfoot.org

Many people mark Memorial Day in Boston by participating in one of the Boston By Foot walking tours. On Memorial Day the organization offers are two events in particular that are appropriate for the day. The first is The Heart of the Freedom Trail, which begins at 11 a.m. The second, which kicks off at 1 p.m., is The Road to Revolution tour. Both are guided tours, and participants join up with their tour guide at the Samuel Adams statue in Fanueil Hall. Tickets can be purchased in advance online or at their office. There are also other walking tours that day, including one of Beacon Hill at 5:30 p.m. and a Back Bay Art Deco tour at 10:30 a.m. Boston By Foot is a non-profit educational organization. Memberships can be purchased for individuals or families, and members receive free admission to all regularly scheduled walking tours as well as to at least six special events.

Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway Walk

High Street and Atlantic Avenue

Boston, MA 02110

(617) 292-0020

rosekennedygreenway.org

The Rose Kennedy Greenway is a favorite spot for many Bostonians and visitors to the city, especially on Memorial Day weekend. The Greenway stretches from the North End to Chinatown, and passes by many of the city’s most famous landmarks, including Faneuil Hall and Boston Harbor. The Greenway is a mile-and-a-half long walk that links many of the city’s parks. Self-guided tours offer information that allows walkers to better appreciate the many gardens, promenades and parks that are linked together by the Greenway.

Boston Calling Music Festival

Harvard Athletic Complex

79 N. Harvard St.

Alston, MA 02134

www.bostoncalling.com

For those who want some music to enjoy after their walk or run, the annual Boston Calling Memorial Day weekend music festival offers performances by more than 50 bands, groups and individual artists. The festival kicks off this year on Friday, May 25, and includes performances by Eminem, The Killers and Jack White among many other artists. The festival continues through Sunday. Single-day and three-day passes are available, with both general admission and special V.I.P. And Platinum packages available.

