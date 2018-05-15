WEATHER ALERTDamaging Winds, Severe Thunderstorms Possible Tuesday
Filed Under:Coast Guard, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBS) – The Coast Guard is investigating after a Massachusetts fishing boat collided with a loaded tankship Saturday night.

new bedford tankship collision Mass. Fishing Boat Collides With Oil Tanker Off Long Island

A New Bedford fishing boat collided with a loaded tankship off Long Island. (Image credit: Coast Guard)

The 84-foot Polaris had seven people aboard when it collided with the Tofteviken after a night of fishing about 30 miles southeast of Bridgehampton, New York. The tankship carrying crude oil was left with a 30-foot gash on its hull. There were no injuries reported and no pollution as a result of the collision, the Coast Guard said.

tankship damage close Mass. Fishing Boat Collides With Oil Tanker Off Long Island

The tankship suffered a 30-foot gash. (Image credit: Coast Guard)

The Polaris is based in New Bedford. It suffered damage to its bow and outrigger, but was able to make it back home safely.

Coast Guard inspectors are investigating the cause of the collision.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s