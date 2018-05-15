NEW YORK (CBS) – The Coast Guard is investigating after a Massachusetts fishing boat collided with a loaded tankship Saturday night.

The 84-foot Polaris had seven people aboard when it collided with the Tofteviken after a night of fishing about 30 miles southeast of Bridgehampton, New York. The tankship carrying crude oil was left with a 30-foot gash on its hull. There were no injuries reported and no pollution as a result of the collision, the Coast Guard said.

The Polaris is based in New Bedford. It suffered damage to its bow and outrigger, but was able to make it back home safely.

Coast Guard inspectors are investigating the cause of the collision.