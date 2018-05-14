WRENTHAM (CBS) — Police gave a shout-out to the Wrentham Public School’s Maintenance Supervisor for going above and beyond to help a student this Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day! Especially to the mother who raised this kid,” the police department wrote on Facebook, referring to Glenn Gillespie.

After hearing that a young girl had forgotten her Mother’s Day gift at school on Friday, Gillespie took time out of his day off to help.

“He changed his own plans, drove to the school, disarmed the alarms and retrieved the gift, turning a sad frown into a BIG smile for that little girl,” said police.