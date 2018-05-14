BOSTON (CBS) – According to a new report by the New York Times, since 2006, more than two dozen people have died from carbon monoxide poisoning when a keyless vehicle was accidentally left running inside a garage. Dozens others have gotten sick, some left with brain damage.

Keyless ignitions are now standard in over half of cars sold every year. Instead of turning a key this way or that to turn your car on or off, now you can do it with the push of a button, as long as the so-called fob is around.

Quieter engines may lull people into believing that the car is turned off, and if you leave the car running in a closed garage attached to a home, carbon monoxide which has no color or odor can seep inside.

Some car manufacturers are incorporating measures like alarms to warn drivers or have the car turn off automatically if it’s standing idle for a while, but not all cars have these features.

So while we wait on better regulations, if you have one of these vehicles, make sure your car is off before you go into your home.