BOSTON (CBS) – Alexa appears to be falling out of favor – as a name for a baby – not a smart speaker device.

The Social Security Administration has released its list for the most popular baby names of 2017 and the name of Amazon’s voice assistant has dropped again to 65, down from 51 in 2016.

In fact, back in 2015 when the smart speaker debuted, Alexa ranked 32nd.

So what names are the most popular now?

Emma tops the list of the most popular girls’ names for 2017, followed by Olivia, Ava, Isabella and Sophia.

Liam was number one for boys, followed by Noah, William, James and Logan.

To see the entire list, visit ssa.gov/oact/babynames/

The most popular names by state for births in 2017 will be released May 17.