BOSTON (CBS) — Mother’s Day was celebrated at the Boston Public Garden with the annual Duckling Day parade.

The family fun event featured a magician, carnival-style games, face-painting and more. Then kids and families got to parade through the Public Garden and the Common dressed as ducklings.

The Havard University Marching Band joined in on the parade.

The parade, which ends at the famous Make Way for Ducklings statues, has been a tradition for over 30 years.