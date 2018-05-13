BROCKTON (CBS) — Witnesses say seven or eight gunshots went off in a quick succession at the Brockton Mini-Mart on Saturday night. The shooting left one dead and another injured, according to the Brockton Enterprise.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was transported to Good Samaritan Medical Center.

According to family members, one of the victim’s was a 26-year-old man.

Live on scene in Brockton this morning. Police now looking at the Mini Mart parking lot as a crime scene. The Enterprise is reporting one person is dead, another in the hospital after being shot in an SUV here last night. @wbz pic.twitter.com/D30IJD5zwn — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) May 13, 2018

A man walking by the scene on Spring and Pleasant Street Sunday morning said his barber shop is around the corner. When he went there, his barber was talking about the shooting. “He said it’s very bad for this area, he thinks do you need to have more officers out here throughout the night.”