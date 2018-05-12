WILMINGTON (CBS) – A Wilmington police officer alerted sleeping residents to a fire early Saturday morning and helped them get safely out of the house.

A resident called 911 around 1 a.m. to report a house fire on Ohio Street.

When an officer arrived at the home, he realized the residents were sleeping inside and did not know the fire had started at the back porch. The flames were quickly spreading.

The officer woke up the residents. He then helped the couple round up their two dogs and two birds and get to safety.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.