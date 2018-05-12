DORCHESTER (CBS) – A public memorial was held Saturday in Dorchester for legendary WBZ-TV reporter Charles Austin, who died in April at the age of 73.

Family, friends and colleagues came together to celebrate the life of Austin, a beloved member of the Boston community.

The trailblazing reporter was one of the first African Americans to appear on Boston television, spending more than 30 years at WBZ-TV.

Former colleague and WBZ-TV anchor Liz Walker encouraged people at the memorial to remember the good times in the midst of their sadness.

“Sharpen our memories, Lord, so that we can speak not just in sadness but in joy, joy that we had Charlie as long as we did,” Walker said.

Austin devoted his life to many causes, including the Special Olympics in support of his daughter, Danielle, who was born with Down syndrome.