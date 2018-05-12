  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:Boston Fire Department, Lisa Gresci, Local TV

BOSTON (CBS) – A total of 70 people were displaced as firefighters battled three overnight fires throughout the city.

Flames first broke out at a Dale Street home in Roxbury just after 3 a.m. Heavy fire was reported on the third floor of the 6-family building.

WBZ-TV’s Lisa Gresci reports

Nineteen people were displaced as the fire caused about $500,000 in damage.

Just before 6 a.m., another fire sparked up in VFW Parkway in West Roxbury. The building is a 3-story apartment building.

westroxburyfire 70 Displaced By Three Separate Overnight Fires In Boston

Flames rip through a West Roxbury apartment building. (Image Credit: Boston Fire Department)

Gas fueled the fire until it could be shut down. One resident and two firefighters were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A total of 36 residents were displaced. The fire caused about $2 million in damage.

Among the people rescued from the fire was an off-duty Boston firefighter and his wife. The couple lives in the apartment building.

overnightfires 70 Displaced By Three Separate Overnight Fires In Boston

Fires in Roxbury, Dorchester, and West Roxbury all broke out overnight. (Boston Fire Department Photo)

While firefighters knocked down the West Roxbury fire, another broke out on Groom Street in Dorchester.

That fire started in the basement, burned through a rear stairwell and eventually ripped through the roof. Rescues were made, but no one was injured.

The three fires do not appear to be connected.

