BOSTON (CBS) — Tony Garcia’s career with the Patriots is over before it even had a chance to begin.

The Patriots are reportedly releasing the 2017 third-round pick, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Garcia is being released with the non-football injury designation, after spending all of last season on the non-football injury list after reportedly suffering from blood clots in his lungs. Those clots apparently led to the left tackle losing close to 30 pounds.

The Patriots traded up to draft Garcia out of Troy with the No. 85 overall pick. He was expected to be in the running for job along the offensive line this coming season, potentially at left tackle, but it appears he’s not ready for football after missing all of last season.

Hopefully when he is healthy, Garcia will get another shot to prove himself in the NFL.

Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia told reporters on Friday that the team plans to use 2018 first-round pick and Trent Brown (whom they acquired via a draft weekend trade with San Francisco) to fill the void at left tackle left by Nate Solder’s departure.