BARNSTABLE (CBS) – A new report details what happened before Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon and his K9 Nero were shot last month.

The District Attorney of the Cape & Islands says officers searched the attic at 109 Blueberry Lane in Marstons Mills and did not find anyone. When officers got more evidence that someone was in the attic, three officers and Nero went back up again.

attic2 Report: Sgt. Gannon Shot After Moving Piece Of Insulation In Attic

Crime scene investigators search home where Officer Sean Gannon was killed (WBZ-TV)

The officers noticed insulation that was covering an opening to another section of the attic. When Gannon removed that insulation, he was immediately shot in the head.

Officers quickly pulled Sgt. Gannon out of the attic. He died from his injuries and his K9 partner Nero, who was also shot, is recovering.

gannon1 Report: Sgt. Gannon Shot After Moving Piece Of Insulation In Attic

Yarmouth Police Officer Sean Gannon. (Photo credit: Yarmouth Police – Facebook)

Thomas Latanowich eventually surrendered to police. Inside the home, officers found a semi-automatic handgun broken down into several pieces. Two live rounds were found in the toilet.

Police say they also found $25,000 stashed in a wall of a bedroom and a large amount of drugs in the attic. Latanowich also had more than $4,000 cash on him when he was booked.

He has been charged with first degree murder and mistreating a police dog.

