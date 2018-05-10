  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMLive It Up With Donna Drake
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gary Brode, gypsy moth, Gypsy Moth Rash

NATICK (CBS) – The gypsy moths are back and they’re not just attacking trees. The insects are bringing an itchy rash along with them.

“All of a sudden you feel something crawling on you,” said Ben Connell of Holliston. “You flick it away and it’s one of those little black caterpillars.”

rash Gypsy Moths Causing Rash Of Problems

Gypsy moth rash (WBZ-TV)

Pull down a branch and there’s a good chance you’ll see a gypsy moth caterpillar.

“We didn’t really think we were going to have much of a problem,” said Eric Taylor, an arborist at Lynch Plant Healthcare. “And then when it warmed up last week, you know you’re getting 40 calls a day from all of these towns.”

Not only do they kill the trees, they leave quite the mark with people.

“It comes down and it’s goes between the shirt,” said Matt McCarthy of Natick. “It hurts. It hurts. It’s itchy, you know it’s irritating.”

caterpillar Gypsy Moths Causing Rash Of Problems

Gypsy moth caterpillar (WBZ-TV)

Gypsy Moth caterpillars have a histamine in their hairs, causing a reaction to the skin.

“When the wind blows in the trees the little tiny hairs on their body, that can get on the grass,” said Taylor.

A reaction usually starts eight to 12 hours after contact and can last up to two weeks.

“If they come in direct contact with a gypsy moth caterpillar, that’s a sure fire way you’re going to get a bubbly rash,” said Taylor.

There’s no public health threat. Taylor suggests washing your skin immediately after contact. He said he doesn’t believe this year will be as bad as last year but did say these bugs are very unpredictable.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s