NATICK (CBS) – The gypsy moths are back and they’re not just attacking trees. The insects are bringing an itchy rash along with them.

“All of a sudden you feel something crawling on you,” said Ben Connell of Holliston. “You flick it away and it’s one of those little black caterpillars.”

Pull down a branch and there’s a good chance you’ll see a gypsy moth caterpillar.

“We didn’t really think we were going to have much of a problem,” said Eric Taylor, an arborist at Lynch Plant Healthcare. “And then when it warmed up last week, you know you’re getting 40 calls a day from all of these towns.”

Not only do they kill the trees, they leave quite the mark with people.

“It comes down and it’s goes between the shirt,” said Matt McCarthy of Natick. “It hurts. It hurts. It’s itchy, you know it’s irritating.”

Gypsy Moth caterpillars have a histamine in their hairs, causing a reaction to the skin.

“When the wind blows in the trees the little tiny hairs on their body, that can get on the grass,” said Taylor.

A reaction usually starts eight to 12 hours after contact and can last up to two weeks.

“If they come in direct contact with a gypsy moth caterpillar, that’s a sure fire way you’re going to get a bubbly rash,” said Taylor.

There’s no public health threat. Taylor suggests washing your skin immediately after contact. He said he doesn’t believe this year will be as bad as last year but did say these bugs are very unpredictable.