WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) — The FDA has declared a shortage of EpiPens.

The agency says the products are currently available but manufacturing delays are causing a short-term shortage across the country.

The Food Allergy Research & Education advocacy group has called on the FDA and the Trump administration to take action. According to a FARE survey, more than 400 people in 45 states reported difficulties obtaining an EpiPen.

“I called around and found an Epipen Jr at Walgreens in Massachusetts but it expires in less than six months. Frustrating for such an expensive drug,” one survey respondent said.

EpiPens are used to treat severe allergic reactions. Mylan, the company that makes them, says people can call 800-796-9526 if they can’t find EpiPens and they will help patients find pharmacies with the devices in stock.