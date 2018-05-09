BOSTON (CBS) – We told you Tuesday about reports that Sen. John McCain – who is fighting brain cancer – had told friends he doesn’t want President Trump at his funeral.

That plan was quickly labelled “ridiculous” by Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah, a Trump ally, a comment which prompted McCain’s daughter Meghan to say:”I’d like everybody to take a collective breath and chill out on my dad for a second – especially Orrin Hatch.”

Sen. Hatch has since apologized, but let’s focus on what great advice that was from Meghan McCain.

If you were watching the news Tuesday afternoon and saw President Trump’s announcement that the U.S. will pull out of the Iran nuclear deal, you were instantly barraged with emphatic analysis from both sides. Critics of the president’s move called it a disaster that will further destabilize the Middle East, alienate our allies in the deal, and isolate the U.S. in a damaging way. Supporters termed it a long overdue act of courage that will force positive changes in Iranian behavior.

But the truth is, for now, neither side really knows what they’re talking about. Mr. Trump’s decision could surprise the critics in the same way President Reagan’s much-derided military buildup helped force the collapse of the Soviet Union. Or it could backfire spectacularly, as in the failure of U.S. policy in Iraq that helped create ISIS.

Does President Trump know what he’s doing? We’ll find out soon enough, in Iran, Syria, North Korea, and elsewhere. If he does, it’s Nobel Prize time. If he doesn’t, that disaster talk may prove prescient.

Your opinion is welcome here via email at keller@wbztv.com, or use Twitter, @kelleratlarge.