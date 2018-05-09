BOSTON (CBS) — Thanks to Terry Rozier, former Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe has found himself back in the spotlight of the Boston sports scene.

Finally, on Wednesday, the two met.

Bledsoe is in Boston to watch the Celtics take on the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, ready to cheer on his new pal in person. He met with Rozier before the game, as the two will be forever connected thanks to a simple split-up by the Celtics point guard.

It all started after Game 1 of Boston’s opening-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks, when Rozier referred to Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe as “Drew Bledsoe” following a Boston victory. Whether that was on purpose or a simple mistake remains unknown, but it started a war of words between the two — with Drew caught in the middle.

The former No. 1 overall pick by the Patriots doesn’t mind reconnecting with his first professional home. Rozier even created a “Scary Terry” t-shirt (his nickname) donning a Bledsoe jersey, and was sporting a Patriots No. 11 throwback before and after Game 1 against the 76ers.

“It’s mostly been fun because Terry has been playing such great basketball. If he wasn’t playing as great as he’s been playing, it would have been a non-story,” Bledsoe told WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche at the TD Garden ahead of Game 5.

Because of Rozier’s comment, and the guard’s incredible play during the postseason, Bledsoe jerseys have been spotted all around Boston.

“Boston is a pretty unique sports town. It’s a very serious sports town and people remember their history, remember the athletes who played here,” said Bledsoe. “Thankfully they didn’t all throw their Drew Bledsoe jerseys out; kept them in the back of their closets so they could find them.”

Much like the rest of the sports world, Bledsoe has become a huge Rozier fan over the last few weeks.

“I am an NBA fan, a big Celtics fan. It’s been remarkable what they’ve done this year and Terry was a big part of that,” he said. “Continuing to win and playing great basketball despite having their two superstars on the sidelines.”

The Celtics are looking to eliminate the 76ers on Wednesday night and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second straight season.